A POPULAR Newport festival will make a big splash when it returns this summer.

The Big Splash – organised by Newport Live and Riverfront Theatre – will return to Newport city centre on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.

The family friendly festival – which is free to attend – had been put on hold during the Covid pandemic, but will once more welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy:

Street theatre;

Busking;

Workshops;

Arts and crafts.

There will be pop up performances on the river walkway, Commercial Street, and John Frost Square.

Plus, Riverfront Theatre will be transformed into a family hub – dubbed Splashtonbury – encouraging the whole family to get involved in the arts and creativity.

Big Splash Busk will also return to Le Pub, on High Street, as part of the festivities.

The Riverfront’s head of theatre, arts and culture, Gemma Durham, said: “We are all so excited to see Big Splash return.

“We can’t wait to enjoy a fantastic range of acts and arts activities, and we are so grateful to the funders and partners who make it possible.”

The full line up for Big Splash 2022 will be announced soon.

Kevin Ward, who manages Newport Now BID which is a sponsor for the festival, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with Big Splash again – it’s one of the key events in the city centre calendar and brings much-needed footfall into the area.

“The festival has been greatly missed the last couple of years so it’s wonderful to see it return.”

Big Splash 2022 is funded through Arts Council Wales and Newport Live, along with sponsorship from Newport Now BID and Friars Walk.

Centre director at Friars Walk, Simon Pullen, said they are “delighted” to be involved again, adding:

“Friars Walk will be a real hub for the event, with John Frost Square and Usk Plaza providing fantastic performance spaces for the street theatre acts.”

People who want to get involved and sponsor the festival can e-mail marketing@newportlive.co.uk