THIS weekend the UK is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking a remarkable 70 years on the throne for Elizabeth II.
Throughout those years she, like many of the royal family, has met many people from Gwent and made visits to the area while on her travels.
Here we take a look back to some of those occassions, including when she came in 2002 to celebrate Newport being granted city status.
The Queen waves to the crowds in Newport in June 2002 when she visited to celebrate the granting of its city status
The Queen meeting locals on a visit to South Wales in November 1993
The Queen opening the Severn Bridge in September 1966
The Queen with Prince Philip at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport in October 1967
The Queen on a two-day visit to South Wales in October 1993
The Queen and Prince Philip ready to board a train at Abergavenny station in August 1983
The Queen meeting young Gwent farmers at the Royal Show. Pictured with the Queen are Neil Bambridge, Jonathan Cole, David Bennett and Richard Westbury. July 1989
The Queen visiting British Nylon Spinners (BNS) factory at Mamhilad, near Pontypool, in 1963. Picture courtesy of Pontpool Museum
