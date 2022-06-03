THE Queen will join the nation in celebrating her 70-year reign this weekend.

Her Majesty is marking her Platinum Jubilee this year – and we’re being treated to an extended bank holiday to celebrate, from June 2-5.

The Queen has achieved a lot in the past 70 years, acceding to the throne at the age of 25 and dedicating herself to a life of service ever since.

Here, we look back at some of the joyous moments during her reign so far, when it was all smiles for the camera…

Two-year-old Princess Margaret (seated) with her sister Princess Elizabeth, aged seven(PA)

This is one of the sweetest shots taken of two-year-old Princess Margaret (seated) with her sister Elizabeth, aged seven.

Who would have thought the future Queen of England would go on to sit on the throne for over 70 years, becoming the longest-reigning British monarch in history?

Princess Elizabeth holding a corgi(PA)

The Queen’s love of corgis is well documented, and this four-legged friend certainly captured her heart.

The engagement of Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten is announced and the happy young couple are pictured together at Buckingham Palace(PA)

The engagement of Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was announced in 1947, and here the happy young couple is pictured together at Buckingham Palace. Their marriage lasted a magnificent 73 years.

A laughing Princess Elizabeth accepts a toy stove for Prince Charles from Lieutenant Michael Parker, R.N. left, Equerry-in-Waiting to the Princess and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Hon. Piers St. Aubyn at the Savoy Hotel, London. The Princess was at the Flower Ball in aid of St. Loyes College for the the Training and Rehabilitation of the Disabled(PA)

A laughing Elizabeth accepts a toy stove for Prince Charles in 1951.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh lead the Royals as they attend the opening night of the Royal Festival Hall at the South Bank, London(PA)

The same year, a smiling Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the opening night of the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The Queen looks exceptionally beautiful in a stunning ballgown, fur wrap, spectacular tiara and diamonds galore.

The Queen, accompanied by the Duke Of Edinburgh, in the Royal Coach as it neared Trafalgar Square on the route to Westminster(PA)

And then came the Queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953. She wowed the world in the horse-drawn carriage known as the Gold State Coach, with her handsome husband by her side.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives at the Copenhagen Town Hall after driving from the Amalienborg Palace in an open car. It was one of the events of the last day of her State visit to Denmark(PA)

The Queen is all smiles as she arrives at the Copenhagen Town Hall on a state visit to Denmark in 1957.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Dame Edna Everage - the creation of Australian humourist Barry Humphries at Windsor, when he was among the host stars appearing in the gala variety performance in the Big top at home Park in aid of the Queen's Silver Jubilee Appeal(PA)

Always a good sport, the Queen met Dame Edna Everage – the creation of Australian humourist Barry Humphries – at Windsor in 1977. We can’t decide who’s wearing the most lavish jewels, the Queen or Dame Edna?

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrive on the course at a rain-swept Royal Ascot(Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Even a rainswept racecourse at Royal Ascot wasn’t going to wipe the smile off the Queen’s face.

The Queen looks laughs as she leaves St. George's Chapel in Windsor after the wedding of her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones. The Royal couple will hereafter be known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex(PA)

The Queen laughs as she leaves St George’s Chapel after the wedding of her youngest son, Prince Edward, in 1999.

Queen Elizabeth II, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales attend the Braemar Highland Games, Memorial Park, Aberdeenshire(Andrew Milligan/PA)

We may never know what had the Queen, the Duke and Charles in fits of giggles at the Braemar Highland Games in 2006 – but the Queen certainly looks very happy and relaxed.