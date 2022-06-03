QUEEN Elizabeth is in the midst of celebrating her seventy years on the throne as the nation comes together to mark the historic milestone of the Platinum Jubilee.

And it's fair to say that there's a lot to celebrate across her Majesty's seven decades of service making her the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

From her outfits, to her love of horses and corgis, the Queen has witnessed and been part of hundreds of historic moments.

But before we all head out to celebrate this historical occasion, we're looking back on Her Majesty's time on the throne.

The Queen and her corgis. (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II's Timeline

1926-

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, as Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor at her parents home in Mayfair London.

She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York who later became King George VI.

1933-

The Queen was gifted her first corgi by her father, which saw the Queen fall in love with the breed - she has gone on to own more than 30 corgis.

1936-

In 1936 her Father become King after his brother King Edward VII abdicated the throne, making the then Princess Elizabeth, heir to throne.

During the Second World War, the Queen served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

The Queen, her sister Margert and father King George VI

1947-

In November 1947 the Queen aged just 21 married Philip Mountbatten, the former prince of Greece and Denmark in Westminster Abbey.

1948-

On November 14, Elizabeth gave birth to her first child to Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

1950-

Two years later on August 15, the Queen gave birth to her second child Princess Anne in Clarence House.

1952-

On February 6 King Geroge VI died aged 56 in Sandringham House, making the Queen the head of state.

1953-

A year after her Fathers death, Elizabeth was coronated Queen in Westminster Abbey aged 27.

The Queens coronation. (PA)

1960-

Seven years after becoming Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace on February 19.

1964-

Aged 37, on March 10, she gave birth to her fourth and final child, Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace.

1965-

May 18, the Queen took a 10-day visit to the Federal Republic of Germany (or West Germany), making her the first British Royal to do so since 1913. The visit marked the 20-year anniversary of the end of World War II.

1977

- Marking 25 years on the throne, the Queen celebrated on June 2, with a visit to Commonwealth and a public holiday.

Princess Diana and Prince Philip marry. (PA)

1981

On July 29 Prince Charles married Princess Diana at St Paul's Cathedral.

1982-

Prince William was born on June 21 to Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, making the youngster the third in line to the throne.

1992-

On November 1992 a fire destroyed part of Windsor Castle, seeing 115 rooms destroyed, it took five years for the castle to be restored.

1997-

On August 31, Princess Diana of Wales died on August 31 following a car crash in Paris.

On September 5, The Queen broadcasted a speech following Diana's Passing, saying: "We have all felt those emotions in these last few days. So what I say to you now as your Queen and as a grandmother, I say from the heart.

"I want to pay tribute to Diana, myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, to inspire others with her warmth and kindness.

"I admired and respected her for her energy and commitment to others, especially for her devotion to her two boys."

In November of the same year, The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary with a special garden party at Buckingham Palace.

2002-

On Feburary 9, The Queen's younger sister Margaret died from complications of a stroke.

Just a few weeks later on March 30, the Queen Mother passed away aged 101.

The same year Her Majesty celebrated her Golden Jubilee on June 24, which saw her travel more than 40,000 miles as she visited Commonwealth countries across the world.

2007-

In 2007 the Queen became the oldest ever reigning British monarch, overtaking her great great grandmother Queen Victoria.

Later that year in May, the Queen visited Dublin in the first state visit of the Republic of Ireland by a reigning British Monarc.

She also celebrated 60 years of marriage with her husband Prince Philip. Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding. (PA)



2011-

Prince William marries Catherine Middleton on April 29, becoming Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

2012-

The Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee of 60 years on the throne.

Later that year she opened the London 2012 Olympic Games with an iconic sketch alongside James Bond.

2013-

Prince George, son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was born on July 22.

2015-

Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is born on May 2.

2016-

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 90th birthday, marked by a street party and 10,000 people lining the iconic Mall.

2018-

Birth of Prince Louis, second son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on April 23.

The following month Prince Harry marries, Meghan Markle, becoming Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

2020-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step away from royal duties.

The Queen shared that she had been 'hurt' by their choice and their move to the United States.

Later that year, the Queen delivered a special broadcast in relation to the coronavirus outbreak, echoing to the words 'we will meet again'.

Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philips funeral. (PA)

2021- On April 9, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99.

Just a few days later on April 25, the Queen celebrated her 95th birthday, marking the first birthday without the Prince by her side in seven decades.

On April 17, Prince Philip's funeral took place, seeing only 30 guests in attendance to follow coronavirus guidelines.

In June, plans to mark the Platinum Jubilee were announced, revealing a four-day weekend.

On June 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth.

2022-

February 6 marked 70 years since the Queen ascended to the throne, she also announced that Camilla would be Queen.

In March the Queen shared that she would be leaving Buckingham Palace for good, making Windsor Castle her home.

On April 21, she celebrated her 96th birthday privately in wake of some health issues in previous months.