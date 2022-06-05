AS WE hang the bunting and celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - what would it be like to live like royalty?

You can now take a peek inside some of the most lavish stately homes on the market right now and see for yourself.

Whether you imagine yourself lording over a fine house like the Windsors or running after the Corgis in the gardens, these stunning properties all have a regal touch.

Daniel Copley, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla says: "Homes fit for a Queen (or King) can be found all across the UK. Bursting with period charm and set on impressive grounds, Zoopla’s round-up of regal-inspired properties are perfect for those looking to buy a statement home or add a royal touch to their current surroundings.

Three regal properties on the market right. Credit: Zoopla

"Whether you’re a first-time buyer or you’re moving on to your next place, you can use Zoopla to find homes at any price with the features you need. Just remember to bring your own throne."

Here are nine of the most regal-inspired properties on the market right now from Zoopla.

Best Zoopla for sale Regal mansions across the UK

8-bed detached house for sale

8 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

St Trinians Hall is an exceptional Grade II listed country house that has been lovingly restored.

Location: Easby, Richmond DL10

Number of bedrooms: 8

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: Drawing room, library and snooker room, 19.45 acres of gardens and parkland, attached cottage with own entrance, stable yard with three loose boxes and garages with scope for development.

Price: £2,500,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

6 bed detached house for sale

6 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Set within 2.69 acres of the exclusive Wentworth Estate, the superb residence has endless special features to discover.

Location: Gorse Hill Road, Virginia Water GU25

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: Drawing room, study, family room, large open plan kitchen/breakfast room with fully integrated appliances, games room, home cinema, gymnasium, orchard, market garden, lower-level tennis court and, children’s play area with treehouse, connecting zip line, rope bridge, leisure complex including dual changing rooms, steam room and sauna and swimming pool.

Price: £11,000,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

8 bed detached house for sale

8 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Arguably the very best family home in Edinburgh, this stunning Georgian property is described by Zoopla as a "rarity".

It effortlessly "balance[s] between seclusion and proximity; a happy union of grace and majesty, housed within an architectural masterpiece."

Location: Ellersly Road, Edinburgh EH12

Number of bedrooms: 8

Number of bathrooms: 7

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: Just under 1 acre of land, easy access to City Centre, car port, three-bedroom Coach House

Price: £5,000,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

8 bed detached house for sale

8 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Hare Hatch House is described as an "impeccable Georgian house" set within 35 acres of beautiful grounds that will provide its owner with "ultimate privacy".

Location: Bath Road, Hare Hatch, Reading RG10

Number of bedrooms: 8

Number of bathrooms: 7

Number of reception rooms: 7

Special features: Stables, pool house, cottage, garaging, outbuildings, tennis court, two driveways to the main house with separate entrances and electronic gates,

Price: £5,950,000,

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

5 bed property for sale

5 bed property for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Horse lovers will adore this dreamy gated Victorian country home which features enviable equestrian facilities with three stables and two acres of land.

Location: Winkfield Lane, Winkfield, Windsor SL4

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: Home Gym, Outdoor Pool and Pool House, Equestrian Facilities, Separate Studio and One Bed Apartment, double garage and two acres of land.

Price: £3,500,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

5 bed detached house for sale

5 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

This magical grade II listed period townhouse has been recently and sensitively refurbished.

It maintains its classic features as well as provides its residents with a versatile and luxurious living space.

Location: St. Martins Lane, York, North Yorkshire YO1

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: Games room, utility area, comprehensive security system with external cctv system, video entry for the main front door and panic buttons on each floor, roof terrace and study.

Price: £1,500,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

6 bed detached house for sale

6 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

This Virginia Water Georgian property is truly a showstopper with jaw-dropping features all set in the prestigious Wentworth Estate.

Location: Callow Hill, Virginia Water, Surrey GU25

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 7

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: Triple Garage, cinema room, indoor swimming pool, 0.75 acre, jacuzzi, steam room, home gym, games room, annexe accommodation, secondary kitchen with bi-fold doors to garden, summer house and staff accommodation over garage block

Price: £6,750,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

4 bed semi-detached house for sale

4 bed semi-detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

With lavish tall ceilings and elegant sash windows, this fine Georgian home originally dates back to the mid-1800s and retains many of its precious period features across its four floors.

Location: Upper East Hayes, Camden, Bath BA1

Number of bedrooms: 4

Number of bathrooms: 1

Number of reception rooms: 2

Special features: Planning permission granted for en-suite shower room for master bedroom, pre-app application made for contemporary 'glass box' extension, formal dining room, allocated off road space in shared parking area and south-facing gardens.

Price: £1,450,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

5 bed detached house for sale

5 bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

This Victorian villa effortlessly blends period details with contemporary style with its original oak staircase and epic fireplaces.

Location: Ben Rhydding Drive, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: 3.22 acres, Games/Playroom; Boiler Room/Laundry, Pantry, Gym/ hobbies room, tennis court, croquet lawn, 'secret garden' and stone-built kennel/outbuilding.

Price: £3,750 000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.