UNPAID carers worried about the rising cost of living can attend roadshow next week, organised next week by Torfaen council, as part of Carers Week.

There will be benefits and grants advice, information about how to reduce energy costs and other household bills, and details of how to access food bank vouchers.

There will also be sessions on how to care for your garden and grow your own, information about local support groups, health and wellbeing advice, and the chance for younger carers to sign up to Torfaen's Young Carers ID scheme. The roadshows are on:

Monday June 6, Ty Glas y Dorlan, Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran;

Wednesday June 8, Pontypool Indoor Market, Market Street, Pontypool;

Friday June 10, Blaenavon Medical Centre, Middle Coed Cae Road, Blaenavon.

The roadshows run from 10am-4pm, are free, and no appointments are necessary.

"As a council, we are very aware of the impact the rising cost of living is having on people in vulnerable positions, like unpaid carers," said Cllr David Daniels, executive member for adult services and housing.

"People caring for elderly, disabled or sick loved ones are likely to be disproportionately affected by rising food, fuel and energy bills and have limited means to increase their incomes.

"The roadshows will help to let carers know about the financial support that is on offer, as well as the emotional wellbeing help available."

So far, Torfaen council has received 1,500 applications for the Welsh Government's unpaid carers grant.

Anyone in receipt of Carers Allowance on March 31 2022, can apply for the one-off £500 payment by visiting the Torfaen council website.

For information about other support for unpaid adult carers in Torfaen - or the roadshows - contact louise.hook@torfaen.gov.uk, or follow the Torfaen Adult Carers Facebook page.

For details of support available for young carers, contact rebecca.elver@torfaen.gov.uk, or follow Torfaen Young Carers on Facebook.