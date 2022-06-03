AVERAGE petrol prices have exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time, new figures show.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 170.4p, according to data firm Experian Catalist.

Diesel also reached a record high of 181.4p per litre.

Petrol has become around 41p per litre more expensive over the past 12 months, adding around £23 to the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the price of petrol has reached “another unfortunate landmark”.

“While wholesale prices may have peaked for the time being last week, they are still worryingly high, which means there’s no respite from the record-high pump prices which are so relentlessly contributing to the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

Here are some top tips on how to use as little fuel as possible.

Maintain your car

One of the best ways to save fuel is to keep your car well maintained. Fix minor faults as soon as they come up and have the car serviced regularly to help it drive as efficiently as possible. It’s also important to ensure your tyres are properly inflated and make checking their pressure levels a habit.

Don’t forget about drag

Cars are designed to be aerodynamic, but some things can increase the amount of wind resistance and cause fuel-draining drag. External additions to your car can increase drag, including roof bars, boxes and even flags. Driving with your windows open can also produce the same effect.

Combine journeys

Your car engine works best when it’s already warm, so it makes sense to combine journeys rather than make several short trips when you’re trying to save petrol. Plan your route ahead of time to avoid hills and rough roads that could also drain your tank faster. And, of course, the best way to save fuel is not to drive at all – consider walking or cycling short distances instead of jumping in the car.

Shop around

Fuel prices aren’t fixed, and some petrol stations are more expensive than others. Typically, the priciest petrol is sold at motorway service stations while your local supermarket might not only be cheaper but also have special offers or loyalty rewards for its customers. Make sure you shop around to find the best price.

Replace dirty air filters

As well as keeping up with standard car maintenance, pay special attention to your air filters. Dirty air filters can cause the car’s engine to work harder than it needs to, so changing them out regularly can help you save fuel over time.