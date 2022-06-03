BRITS are being urged not to kill flies, wasps and bees that may enter their home this summer amid declining populations of the insects in the UK.
The number of flying insects has declined by as much as 60% in the past two decades, a new study has revealed.
The study, conducted by conservation charities Buglife and the Kent Wildlife Trust, asked members of the public to count insects on their car number plates and compared the results to a similar study in 2004.
Paul Hadaway, the director of conservation at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "The results from the Bugs Matter study should shock and concern us all. We are seeing declines in insects, which reflect the enormous threats and loss of wildlife more broadly across the country.
"These declines are happening at an alarming rate and without concerted action to address them we face a stark future. Insects and pollinators are fundamental to the health of our environment and rural economies.”
So rather than killing bugs that enter your home it is worth guiding unwelcome visitors back outside instead.
Paul added: “We need action for all our wildlife now by creating more and bigger areas of habitats, providing corridors through the landscape for wildlife and allowing nature space to recover."
