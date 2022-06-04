WITH summer rapidly approaching, many of us will be daydreaming of a sunny getaway.
However with purse strings tight as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis, we are also looking to make a saving.
We took a look at some of the best cheap seaside getaways you can enjoy in the UK.
Cheap seaside holidays in the UK
Which? picked out their five budget-friendly seaside destinations with hotels £100 or cheaper.
Filey, North Yorkshire
- Overall rating: 81 per cent
- Average hotel price per night: £98
Lynmouth, Devon
- Overall rating: 80 per cent
- Average hotel price per night: £100
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland
- Overall score 75 per cent
- Average hotel price per night: £88
Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear
- Overall score 73 per cent
- Average hotel price per night: £78
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Overall score: 71 per cent
- Average hotel price per night: £85
Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.
“Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.
“Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds. For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip.
“Head to one of the many well priced resorts with your bucket and spade, an empty stomach for the candyfloss and a pile of 2p coins and go make your fortune on the slots.”
Cost of living crisis: How is it impacting you? Share your stories with us
How is the cost of living crisis impacting you? Get in touch by filling out our interactive form below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here