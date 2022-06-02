A CYCLIST has died and a man has been arrested following a crash on the A40 near Raglan.
The crash involving a bicycle and a white Vauxhall Movano van happened at around 7.20pm this evening, Thursday, June 2.
Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene and confirmed the cyclist, a woman in her thirties, had died at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers, police said.
A 46-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.
The A40 is currently closed between the Hardwick gyratory and the roundabout at Raglan in both directions.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 2200184652.
Information can also be reported anonymously to crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
