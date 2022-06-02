THE Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued into the night in Newport this evening as a commemorative beacon was set alight overlooking the city.

The event was one of around 1,500 taking place across the British Isles and the Commonwealth to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II being on the throne.

In Ringland, Newport, the beacon was lit tonight at the aptly-named Queen Elizabeth II Playing Field, overlooking the Severn Estuary.

A fine evening played host to folk music, a brass band, a male voice choir and more – all greatly appreciated by the 200 or so residents who had turned out for the special occasion.

Opening the event, leader of Newport City Council Jane Mudd said: “Our beacon will be one of more than 1,500 all over the Commonwealth.

“It’s a truly international event.

“Tonight’s wonderful music is a testament to the talent of this community of which we can all be so proud.”

The beacon was lit at 9.45pm on the dot, to coincide with the international schedule.

The Lord Lieutenant of Gwent did the honours, to cheers from all in attendance.

Other beacons on the other side of the Severn could soon be seen springing up against the night sky.

The celebrations closed with renditions of first the British national anthem and then the Welsh anthem.