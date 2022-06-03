The A40 has reopened this morning, several hours after a crash where a cyclist died.

Emergency services closed a section of the road near Raglan shortly after 7pm yesterday evening (Thursday, June 2), following reports of a crash.

It was later confirmed that the incident involved a bicycle and a white Vauxhall Movano van.

Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene and confirmed the cyclist, a woman in her thirties, had died at the scene.

Gwent Police confirmed that the van driver, a 46-year-old man from the Abergavenny area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The A40 remained closed between the Hardwick gyratory and the roundabout at Raglan in both directions overnight.

This came as crash investigation efforts continued.

Traffic South Wales confirmed that the road was finally reopened at around 5am, some 10 hours after the incident.

Statement from police in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan at around 7.20pm on Thursday 2 June.

“Officers attended and the collision involved a bicycle and a van – a white Vauxhall Movano.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the cyclist, a woman in her thirties, had died at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

“A 46-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

“The A40 was closed between the Hardwick gyratory and the roundabout at Raglan in both directions.

“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200184652 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”