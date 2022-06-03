A FORMER South Wales railway club recently converted for use by bikers is revving up for its next transition after being sold at auction.

Located in Abercynon, near Mountain Ash, the former social club used by the Valley Commandos is located in a prime location for recreational, leisure activities or light industrial use.

The property, sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, had a guide price of £75,000-plus.

The lot attracted a total of 82 bids from five bidders - eventually selling for £120,500.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Just seven miles away from Bike Park Wales, this property may be suitable for reuse as a bunkhouse for mountain bikers, as an air bnb or bike rental unit and repairs unit, subject to the relevant planning consents.

"It's just a three minute walk from Abercynon train station so the property is easily accessible and may also appeal to train enthusiasts.

"The property has been most recently been used by the motorcycle community as an event space, and subject to the relevant planning, could possibly be used as a public house, restaurant or café.

"Alternatively the property may be suitable as a motorbike repair centre, storage space or workshop. The property features both ladies and gents toilets, a kitchen area, complete with a serving hatch to the garden, a stage and a dance floor area and benefits further from being enclosed by metal security fencing.

"To the front of the property there is parking for a number of vehicles, and to the side of the is a garden with outhouse.

"We have been informed that the land, which extends to the river bank, may contain fishing rights, however this has not yet been verified."

