Police in South Wales have issued an appeal in a bid to find a missing teenager.

Earlier today (Friday, June 3), South Wales Police confirmed that a 14-year-old named Faith has been reported missing.

The teen, from the Pontypridd area is also understood to have links to Newport.

She was last seen at around 9.15pm last night (Thursday, June 2).

South Wales Police have said that they are “concerned for her wellbeing”.

Anyone who sees Faith, or has information as to her whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 184857.

