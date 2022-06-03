NEWPORT has seen an explosion of brilliant street art in recent months.

Murals have been popping up in various locations across the city almost weekly and it’s clear that the art scene here is gaining real momentum.

So, is Newport becoming a match for the type of street art we’re used to seeing in its larger neighbours of Cardiff and Bristol? Judging on what we’ve seen so far, yes – absolutely.

People’s response to the recent wave of street art has been overwhelmingly positive – with many feeling it makes a real difference to the area and injects pride into the city.

What’s more, many of the projects have been carried out with the support of Newport City Council.

Here’s some of our favourite street-art that’s appeared in Newport recently, courtesy of some truly talented artists.

Maindee’s celebration of urban wildlife

This stunning piece by Andy O'Rourke on the side of a home on Corporation Road.

This beautiful piece by muralist Andy O’Rourke appeared on the side of a home on Corporation Road back in November last year.

It’s a beautiful, vibrant piece that celebrates Newport’s inner city wildlife and was commissioned by the Maindee Unlimited group – who have worked wonders in their efforts to green the area.

At the time Mr O’Rourke said he was keen to put an end to nonsense graffiti in the city and hoped that murals would help achieve that.

Injecting pride into Newport’s oldest community

Jan Martin is working with brilliant local artists to create pieces like this in Pill.

Barnabas Arts House owner Jan Martin has been making waves in Newport’s arts scene for more than 40 years.

She’s hugely passionate about Pill, its history and its people and is now taking on an exciting art project in the area.

‘Art of Pill’ is a collaboration with local artists who are creating work that they hope is relatable and accessible to the people of Pill.

Local artists, Anthony Smith, Rob Carlton, Alex Arnell and James Annandale have transformed these garages into something wonderful.

So far, a stunning mural named ‘Home Is Where The Art Is’ has appeared on the side of the Barnabas Arts House and a second piece celebrating the historic cattle market in Pill has been created using disused garages.

Bright colours for a previously drab underpass

Paul Shepherd has worked wonders transforming a concrete jungle into something colourful.

Many of you will associate the Harlequin roundabout in Shaftesbury with long queues as traffic pours in and out of the city.

However, the underneath of the A4042 flyover at the roundabout has been completely transformed.

That’s all thanks to Paul Shepherd, a muralist from Caerphilly, who was commissioned by Newport City Council to brighten up the underpass.

And he’s done just that – it’s a beautiful mix of colour and incredible portrait work that has transformed the previously dull concrete into something really special.

Historic sweet factory given an even sweeter makeover

Andy O'Rourke has done a fantastic job on the side of the former Pells sweet factory.

This is the second time we’re visiting Andy O’Rourke’s work, but there’s no way we could miss this out.

The Mancunian come Newport muralist has created a stunning display on the side of the former Pells sweets factory in Maindee.

Situated on Conway Road, many have said the piece evokes memories of them being able to smell the sweets from their homes.

Created in collaboration with Newport City Council, it’s another great example of how historic sites in Newport are being reimagined through artwork.

But above all, we’d love to know which of these pieces is your favourite.

You can let us know in the comments below.