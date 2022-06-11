GETTING out into the countryside on your bike is a perfect way to unwind after a week at work.

With fine weather predicted for the weekend, what better time to have a look at some of our favourite places to go for an off-road bike ride in Gwent.

Here are some great local routes for you to enjoy.

Wye Valley Greenway

Starting near Wydean Comprehensive School, the route takes you through the former railway tunnel in Tidenham into picturesque woodland and across the footbridge into Tintern.

The route is easily doable, there and back, in a couple of hours on a bike with time for a coffee and a cake taken into account of course.

Lights aren't allowed in the tunnel, which makes for an atmospheric ride. There are also a range of sculptures along the route to look out for.

Newport Wetlands

If hills aren't your thing, then this is perfect for you.

While not all the paths in the wetlands are accesible by bike, the perimeter path is and offers a flat loop to explore.

There are views over both the reedbeds and the estuary and plenty of birds to spot on a good day.

Plus, the cafe at the wetlands visitor centre is a popular post-ride destination complete with panoramic windows.

Cwmcarn

If you're feeling slightly more adventurous then Cwmcarn should be top of your list.

Mountain bike trails at the centre are graded from fairly tame (blue) to full-on adrenaline junkie (downhill).

The most recent addition, the Pwca trail, only takes around half an hour to complete.

However, there are longer trails, such as the Cafall, which take longer and see you traversing the hillsides above Cwmcarn.

Views are spectacular, as are the descents.

Chepstow Park Woods

Woodland rides are also in abundance in Gwent, with Chepstow Park Woods offering a loop which has a bit of everything.

Gravel forestry trails can be left for more singletrack through the trees, with challenging climbs and lots to get you off your bike exploring - views down over the Severn Estuary for example.

Parking is also free, between Devauden and St Arvans.