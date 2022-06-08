THE ORGANISER of one of Newport’s most popular carnivals has spoken out over reports of plans to add extra costs to run the event.

Pill Carnival, which is returning to Newport for the first time in three years this August, is one of the biggest events on the city’s calendar.

Its longest serving committee member, Ann Barton – who also owns AB Florist on Commercial Road, said keeping the carnival going for as long as it has is difficult enough.

“I’ve heard that a charge is being put onto Pill Carnival to hire the field that we use,” she said on social media.

“We already have to pay the Pill Millennium Centre £1,000 for use of the community centre who are open on the day and trade against us on the Bank Holiday.

“Now, the council is charging for the field. This is a community event that’s not profitable – it’s hard enough to keep the carnival going without setbacks like this.

“It’s a one day a year event for God’s sake, give us some slack.”

This year’s carnival, on Monday, August 29, is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

The carnival Queen was recently crowned, as well as the court and flower ladies. All will ride on the carnival float.

Ms Barton has previously said that it has been a tough few years without the carnival.

“We’ve missed it," she said. "It was hard because we couldn’t communicate, and we didn’t know when we would put the next carnival on.

"There are six of us on the committee and we’re passionate about keeping the Pill Carnival alive.

“We’re going to put on a really good carnival, the biggest and the best that we’ve done.”

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: "Newport City Council’s fees and charges for hiring council-owned land are agreed as part of the budget setting process.

"They are published annually on the council website.

"The council will waive the stallholder fees for community events for non-profit making traders but hire fees are a contribution towards costs, such as cleansing, that are required before and after an event is held."