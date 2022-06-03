POLICE officers are confident a recent crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Cwmbran is paying off.

Residents saw a series of dispersal orders issued over the Easter period after reports groups of young people had been causing problems around the town centre.

The police blasted the incidents as "completely unacceptable" and the area's new inspector vowed to take action.

One month on, the situation is improving, inspector Jennie Tinsley-Brustad told the Argus. No arrests in relation to anti-social behaviour have been made since the most recent dispersal order was issued at the end of April.

General view of Cwmbran. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Alan Phillips

"We carried out two operations in the town centre in May, which saw officers from our neighbourhood policing teams and special constabulary carry out foot patrols and engage with people to discuss the impact of anti-social behaviour in Cwmbran," she said.

"We’ve seen a decrease in [these] reports over the last month, which is always pleasing to see."

Gwent Police has been working with businesses in the town and the Torfaen Community Safety Hub to tackle the issue and identify hotspots for anti-social behaviour, she added.

Jennie Tinsley-Brustad, Gwent Police inspector for the Torfaen area. Picture: Gwent Police

Over the current long bank holiday weekend, which coincides with the hal-term school holiday, the inspector encouraged parents to make sure their children steered clear of any bad behaviour.

"We'd continue to urge our communities to work with us and ask parents to continue to speak to their children about the impact their behaviour can have on their town and their neighbours," she said.

"Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood or if anyone witnesses any such incidents, [should] call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”