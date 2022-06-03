A second confirmed case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales, the leading public health body has revealed.

In a statement this afternoon (Friday, June 3), Public Health Wales has confirmed that there are now two cases of the virus in Wales.

It is not known where in the nation the case has been identified, with no further information being released “to protect patient confidentiality”.

However, it is understood that the person affected is receiving treatment at this time.

Today’s statement has sought to reassure the public, with senior health officials saying that “the overall risk to the general public is low”.

That being said, it is warned that it can cause severe illness in some people.

Statement from Public Health Wales in full

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (3 June) confirming that an additional case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales. This brings the total in Wales to two.

“We are working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, and we are ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in Wales.

“The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.

“We are reassuring people that monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the general public is low. It is usually a mild self-limiting illness, and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.

“Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

“Everyone is being asked to be aware of the monkeypox symptoms, but it is important that gay and bisexual men are alert as it's believed to be spreading in sexual networks.

“Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?





According to Public Health Wales, ff you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

fever

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash usually appears one-to-five days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals, hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

The symptoms usually clear up in two-to-four weeks.