A PROGRAMME to build state-of-the-art armoured vehicles should be fixed or scrapped following a "litany of failures" and £3.2 billion spent.

The "troubled" Ajax project has been running for 12 years but has yet to deliver its first deployable vehicle.

Made by General Dynamics in Oakdale and Merthyr Tydfil, Ajax is supposed to provide the British armed forces with modern reconnaissance vehicles, but the programme has hit several obstacles, including noise and vibration problems that injured soldiers during testing.

A committee of MPs has warned the ongoing delays and disruption could risk compromising national security - the first vehicles were supposed to enter service in 2017, yet the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is reportedly unsure about when Ajax will become battlefield-ready.

The MoD agreed a fixed-price contract with General Dynamics worth £5.5 billion for 589 Ajax armoured vehicles, but so far just 26 have been delivered and these can only be used for training purposes.

It has now confirmed no new payments will be made to the firm if problems persist.

In a report published today (Friday), parliament's public accounts committee said management of the programme had been “flawed from the outset” and the MoD had “once again made fundamental mistakes” in planning and managing a major equipment programme.

As a result, the committee warned the MoD was “failing to deliver” the vehicles the army needed “to better protect the nation and meet Nato commitments”.

Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier said: “Enough is enough – the MoD must fix or fail this programme, before more risk to our national security and more billions of taxpayers’ money wasted.

“These repeated failures are putting strain on older capabilities which are overdue for replacement and are directly threatening the safety of our service people and their ability to protect the nation and meet Nato commitments.”

Although the Army is “cautiously optimistic” that Ajax can enter service by 2030, the committee warned that any further delays would increase the risk of missing this target and urged the MoD to explore alternatives should the contract with General Dynamics collapse.

The committee said it expected a decision on whether to persevere with Ajax or scrap the programme entirely by the end of the year.

An MoD spokesperson said: “The UK contributes more than its force requirements and readiness levels asked of it by Nato.

“The defence secretary has been clear that Ajax is a troubled programme. We agree with many of the committee’s recommendations and are actively taking steps to correct these.

“Our firm price contract means any delays will not cost the taxpayer more. General Dynamics have received no payments under the contract in 2021 and 2022. No further payments will be made until we are satisfied with the future trajectory of the programme.”

Additional reporting by Christopher McKeon. General Dynamics has been approached for comment by PA Media.