THE Abergavenny Steam Rally made a big return to the town on Friday, June 3, as thousands enjoyed a fun family day out in the sunshine.

The event, which has been run by The Rotary Club of Abergavenny since 2000, featured a display of steam engines, classic cars and motorbikes, exhilarating live displays and fairground activities for all ages.

It was the first time the Steam Rally was able to go ahead since 2019, after covid meant the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s event was moved to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Charles Harper, who is the President of Abergavenny Rotary Club, said he was thrilled with the turnout.

“The whole planning for this starts before Christmas,” he told the Argus.

“And it’s all put together by volunteers and all the money we make will go back to local charities in the area.

“We’re hoping to make around £20,000 this year, which would be brilliant.

“But to see so many people here, having fun is just great and it’s exactly what we wanted.”

A range of impressive classic vehicles were on display.

Mr Harper commended the work of the volunteers who help bring a host of classic vehicles to the Monmouthshire town.

“We get vehicles coming from all over the country,” he added.

“Our volunteers help arrange all of that through their contacts – we get military vehicles, tractors, there’s just so much here.”

Also in attendance was Gwent High Sheriff Malgwyn Davies, who said: “It’s great to have been invited along to today’s event – you can really feel the excitement buzzing around here.”

Classic steam locomotives on display.

One woman who was enjoying the event with her family said: “We’ve made a bit of a habit coming here so it was such a shame to have two years off because of covid.

“But it really is great to be back – it’s a lovely family event and there’s so much for the kids to see and do.”

The show continues tomorrow at Bailey Park in Abergavenny from 11am to 4.30pm.