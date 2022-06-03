A former care home in Newport is set to go under the hammer later this month, but inside, it appears as if time forgot about it.

From the outside, the building on Fields Park Road looks sizeable, but otherwise fairly unspectacular.

But inside is something a little more unsettling.

The rooms have been left with their with fixtures and fittings in place, as if the former occupants simply popped out on an errand, never to return.

As a result, it looks like it could have been in use as recent as a day or two ago.

But, in reality, it has been empty for a number of years at this stage.

The kitchen inside the former home (Credit: Paul Fosh auctions)

Inside, it does look a little dishevelled, but one thing that it is definitely not lacking in is potential.

Formerly the St Catherine’s Nursing Home, planning permission was recently granted to convert the building into nine, self-contained apartments.

With this in mind, a new owner will have something of a project on their hands if they choose to turn planning consent into reality.

The doors were simply closed one day and left shut (Credit: Paul Fosh auctions)

But, with the property located in one of the city’s most affluent areas, it could prove worthwhile.

That being said, a new owner will need deep pockets, with a guide price of £900,000, which could easily rise higher.

What has been said about this one?





Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The former care home is situated in an affluent area of Newport. It is in a prime strategic location, close to the border of England and Wales.

"The property is located on Fields Park Road in a desirable part of the city. Access to the M4 motorway, at junction 27, is approximately one mile to the west. Newport train station is within a 15 minute walk.

"The surrounding area provides largely residential occupiers. There is also a selection of local amenities including shops, bars and cafes, all within walking distance.

"The property provides a large, three storey, detached building previously used as a nursing home which could accommodate thirty residents. The building currently provides kitchen, lounge, dining room, office, bathrooms and bedroom accommodation.

It has since stood still in time (Credit: Paul Fosh auctions)

"The building is situated on a spacious parcel of land which may provide scope for further development (subject the relevant consent). There is parking at the property for nine vehicles.

"Planning permission has been granted for nine, self-contained luxury apartments. Further details regarding the planning consent can be found via Newport City Council – planning reference 21/1101.

"Luxury apartments in this area are well sought after, with the anticipated GDV (Gross development Value) for this property being £2.15m. Additionally, the SA01 agreement has been agreed at £0 contributions with no requirement for social housing.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this property will be offered along with some seventy others, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 21 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, June 23.