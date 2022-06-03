THE Met Office has issued several warnings for storms this weekend.

While Gwent shouldn't be affected directly, a warning for south-west England on Saturday means some bad weather could stretch across the Severn Estuary and reach us.

There's plenty of rainfall forecast this weekend, too.

Heavy rain is expected across Gwent on Saturday morning, with periods of scattered showers on Sunday.

Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Newport:

FRIDAY

7pm - Light rain, 18C

8pm - Heavy rain, 16C

9pm - Heavy rain, 15C

10pm - Heavy rain, 14C

11pm - Heavy rain, 14C

midnight - Cloudy, 14C

SATURDAY

1am - Cloudy, 13C

2am - Cloudy, 12C

3am - Cloudy, 12C

4am - Cloudy, 11C

5am - Heavy rain, 11C

6am - Light rain, 11C

7am - Heavy rain, 11C

8am - Heavy rain, 11C

9am - Heavy rain, 11C

10am - Cloudy, 11C

11am - Heavy rain, 12C

midday - Light rain, 13C

1pm - Cloudy, 14C

2pm - Cloudy, 16C

3pm - Cloudy, 17C

4pm - Cloudy, 17C

5pm - Cloudy, 18C

6pm - Cloudy, 18C

7pm - Cloudy, 18C

8pm - Cloudy, 17C

9pm - Cloudy, 16C

10pm - Cloudy, 15C

11pm - Cloudy, 14C

midnight - Cloudy, 13C

SUNDAY (hourly forecast not yet available)

1am - Cloudy, 12C

4am - Overcast, 11C

7am - Overcast, 11C

10am - Overcast, 12C

1pm - Light rain, 14C

4pm - Light rain, 15C

7pm - Heavy showers, 15C

10pm - Heavy showers, 13C

Forecast information from the Met Office and correct as of 5.30pm on Friday, June 3.