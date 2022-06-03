THE Met Office has issued several warnings for storms this weekend.
While Gwent shouldn't be affected directly, a warning for south-west England on Saturday means some bad weather could stretch across the Severn Estuary and reach us.
There's plenty of rainfall forecast this weekend, too.
Heavy rain is expected across Gwent on Saturday morning, with periods of scattered showers on Sunday.
Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Newport:
FRIDAY
7pm - Light rain, 18C
8pm - Heavy rain, 16C
9pm - Heavy rain, 15C
10pm - Heavy rain, 14C
11pm - Heavy rain, 14C
midnight - Cloudy, 14C
SATURDAY
1am - Cloudy, 13C
2am - Cloudy, 12C
3am - Cloudy, 12C
4am - Cloudy, 11C
5am - Heavy rain, 11C
6am - Light rain, 11C
7am - Heavy rain, 11C
8am - Heavy rain, 11C
9am - Heavy rain, 11C
10am - Cloudy, 11C
11am - Heavy rain, 12C
midday - Light rain, 13C
1pm - Cloudy, 14C
2pm - Cloudy, 16C
3pm - Cloudy, 17C
4pm - Cloudy, 17C
5pm - Cloudy, 18C
6pm - Cloudy, 18C
7pm - Cloudy, 18C
8pm - Cloudy, 17C
9pm - Cloudy, 16C
10pm - Cloudy, 15C
11pm - Cloudy, 14C
midnight - Cloudy, 13C
SUNDAY (hourly forecast not yet available)
1am - Cloudy, 12C
4am - Overcast, 11C
7am - Overcast, 11C
10am - Overcast, 12C
1pm - Light rain, 14C
4pm - Light rain, 15C
7pm - Heavy showers, 15C
10pm - Heavy showers, 13C
Forecast information from the Met Office and correct as of 5.30pm on Friday, June 3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here