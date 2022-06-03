A COMMUNITY in Gaer came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – marking her 70-year reign, which makes her the longest serving British monarch in history – there have been many events and parties across the country.

Newport is no exception – with events held yesterday (June 2), today (June 3) and more planned over the next two days of the four-day bank holiday.

A street party kicked off on Gaer Park Road from 2pm today (June 3) with a section of road closed off to allow the festivities.

Along with bunting and balloons neighbours gathered – including new residents and people whose family have lived in the area since the 1940s – for the fun, including youngsters and some four-legged friends.

There was also a feast fit for a Queen – including a buffet, barbecue, a braai, Papa Johns pizza, and homemade cakes with many contributing to the efforts, including children who’d helped blow up balloons.

Donna Roynon, who has lived on the street for 19 years and helped organise the event, said: 

"It's a friendly area and everyone has been so excited.

"During Covid everyone felt quite isolated which created more of a community feeling."

Her daughter Maia – who is taking part in the Miss Inspiration pageant in Cwmbran later this month – was also at the party enjoying time with her friends and running a raffle to raise funds for Cancer Research.

And everyone seemed to be enjoying the big day together.

Resident James Gastrell, who was helping man a braai, said: “It’s a wonderful neighbourhood with the best chefs in Newport.”

Richard Raymond said:

"It's the epitome of an old-style party of years gone by. It's achieved its aim to bring the community together."

His wife, Sharon Raymond added: "I think it's gone really well; it's not a formal event but it's done alright."

 