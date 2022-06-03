FIREFIGHTERS have put out a fire in the Springvale area of Cwmbran.

Firefighters were at the scene of the fire at Gwent Caravans in Cwmbran this evening - but have confirmed that the fire is not ongoing and has been extinguished.

It is reported that caravans were damaged by the flames.

People in the area shared photos and footage of the flames and black smoke on social media.

(Video: Malcolm Griffiths/Facebook)

This includes an image - taken by drone - by Steve Harvey:

And photos - shared just before 7pm today - from Camera Club member Richard Edwards.

Community blog - Inside Torfaen - also shared footage of the fire on its Facebook page urging people in the area to keep windows and doors shut while the fire was ongoing.