A FAMILY festival – with a focus on looking after the planet – is returning with plenty in store.

As previously reported there’s plenty of fun in store at The Green Gathering 2022, which will take over Piercefield Park, near Chepstow, from August 4 to August 7.

A co-ordinator for the award-winning festival said: “It’s different to other festivals, it feels like a safe haven” while a review of the festival states:

"Easily the most chilled, uplifting and inspiring festival in the UK today"

Guests can dance like no one’s watching to beats from a variety of acts including:

English acoustic band Seize The Day;

Trip-hop dub-infused folk band Adelaide Percy;

Musician and poet SHH;

Smokin’ Pilchards’

Hoopy Frood;

Anni Wall;

Three Daft Monkeys,and many more.

Guests can also take a trip to ‘The Raconteurs’ Deligh’ – a magical variety venue which will host a varied mix of talent.Artists appearing this year include:

Circus entertainer Steve Chaos;

Award-winning slam poet, Jonny Fluffypunk;

Unapologetically flamboyant Rich Butnotfamous;

Singer and songwriter Francesca’s Word Salad.

Check out the full line up for The Green Gathering 2022 at https://bit.ly/3tbGOUA

There will also be a speakers’ forum, activities for children and teenagers, crafts, campaigns and more.

As the off-grid festival focuses on how to protect the planet and live eco-friendly lives organisers are encouraging visitors to consider their travel options to the event.

Those who walk or cycle more than a couple of hours to get to The Green Gathering will get a free programme on arrival.

To claim this cyclist can show their bicycle or cycling gear when collecting their wristband at the box office. Walkers can bring evidence such as photos of them en route along with dirty walking boots.

Other suggestions to travel to the festival – while minimising harm to the environment – include using public transport or car sharing if possible.

People can book their tickets for The Green Gathering at www.greengathering.org.uk/tickets/