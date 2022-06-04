MANY streets across Gwent have been decked out in red, white and blue this weekend for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
But the Maindee area of Newport, blue was the only colour on display late on Friday as police swooped following what a witness described as disorder.
A sea of blue lights filled Chepstow Road as several police cars arrived and officers poured out into the street.
This video, sent in by an eyewitness, shows the heavy police presence as officers take over the street, to the soundtrack of music from a nearby pub.
The incident appears to have happened between the junctions of Fairoak Terrace and Albert Avenue.
Video below - Warning: Some strong language
The exact nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed, but we will bring you updates on this matter as soon as more details are made known.
