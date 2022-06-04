CELEBRITIES including Kim Kardashian has urged fans to join her in wearing orange clothing and observing National Gun Awareness Day in the wake of several mass shootings in the US.

The reality star, 41, has joined those who have spoken out against national firearm laws and government inaction.

National Gun Awareness day is marked in the US on June 3 and comes following two recent tragedies in Uvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kardashian was joined by other famous faces including singer Shawn Mendes, Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes, actor Mark Ruffalo and author Jodi Picoult.

Writing on her Instagram story, Kardashian said: "Join me this National Gun Violence Awareness Day in calling attention to the gun violence crisis that claims more than 110 lives and wounds more than 200 others every single day.

"Wear orange and share your pic on social media with the #WearOrange hashtag."

Kardashian, who is known to be vocal about social justice issues, previously called for the temporary release of a jailed father of one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

Posting a picture of 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres, she said that her father Eli Torres should be allowed to attend his daughter's funeral, saying "every parent deserves that right".

Sharing a picture of herself in orange, Sykes wrote: "Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day - people across the country will #WearOrange to call attention to the gun violence crisis in the US every single day."

Picoult, who is known for novels including My Sister's Keeper and Wish You Were Here, said: "This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, join me in lending our voices to those who no longer have one due to senseless gun violence."

Ahead of a performance at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango music festival in California on Saturday, Mendes said he would be performing in orange to mark the day and urged fans to join him.

Ruffalo also shared a link to the Wear Orange site, which provides information about the movement.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, who hails from Uvalde, also continues to offer his support for the community and has set up a charity fund to support the grieving families.

"Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic," the charity's page reads.

"While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful.

"After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community. "

"The community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them.

"Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX."