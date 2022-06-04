Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made a surprise Jubilee visit to Wales to meet entertainers staging a show in honour of the Queen.

The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Cardiff Castle on Saturday.

It was the siblings’ first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Charlotte, seven, who wearing a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, smiled and held Kate’s hand as the duchess waved to well-wishers.

The duchess was dressed in a long red coat – matching the colour of the red dragon on the Welsh flag.

Charlotte and George stuck close to their parents (Ben Birchall/PA)

George, who is one day expected to be given the title the Prince of Wales, joined his family as they chatted to crowds of royal fans as William placed his arm around his eight-year-old eldest son.

Missing was four-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with the Queen and the royals after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

William with his arm around George as they met wellwishers (Ben Birchall/PA)

George was seen grinning as William stood behind him with his hands on his shoulders – with the prince wearing a mini-me version of his father’s blue suit and open necked shirt.

The Cambridges were there to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds in the afternoon.

Acts taking part in the celebrations including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, who was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to music.

Other stars appearing include Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, both hosting the show, Mike Peters from The Alarm, West End star John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir.