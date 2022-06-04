DAY three of the Platinum Jubilee weekend saw more street parties and celebrations in honour of the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
Much like the scenes on Thursday and Friday, people across Gwent were keen to deck their neighbourhoods out in red, white and blue and put on a show for the big occasion.
In Newport, there was a carnival atmosphere in Constable Drive as the community enjoyed music, drinks and children's activities.
Organiser Ethan Collins, 19, said six months of preparations had paid off and he was happy to see everyone enjoying themselves.
There were similar festivities in Somerton Park and Darwin Drive; and at Capel Grange Nursing Home, in the Pill area of the city, residents enjoyed lunch and signing outdoors, with a special appearance from Her Majesty - in cardboard cut-out form.
Take a look through our gallery of Jubilee celebrations from across Gwent, sent in by our readers.
