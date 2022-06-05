A BBC TV star showed up at the site of a Pembrokeshire archaeological dig where human remains were found.

Alice Roberts, of BBC's Digging For Britain, attended the archaeological site at Haverfordwest’s multi-million pound Western Quayside waterfront project.

It was here that 17 skeletons were found bound in shroud burials, with their arms wrapped across their chest.

The skeletons could be linked to an ancient friary that was based in Haverfordwest, but its exact location is unknown, after the church disbanded the group around the 14th century.

The dig has been looking for among other things an ancient Friary said to have been based in Haverfordwest in the 14th Century. Photo Dyfed Archaeological Trust

The friary, which was of Dominican Order, is believed to have stood in Haverfordwest for about three centuries.

When it was disbanded the Dominicans, or Black Friars as they were known, were turned away with little compensation for their service.

The Dominican Order were known to have a different agenda to most monastic orders, making religion more accessible to the masses.

Head of DAT Archaeological Services Fran Murphy said there could have been some controversy in the Friary closing.

“At its height there were apparently eight friars who were part of the friary, before it was dissolved and passed into private hands,” said Fran.

“It was dissolved in the 1530s with one of the friars scrubbing his name from the list of friars at the priory, which is peculiar and might have been a protest to it closing.”

Alice (second from left) came in from BBC's Digging For Britain

Dyfed Archaeological Trust, which is carrying out the excavation, said it was exciting to have a TV personality at the site, and revealed that the dig could be broadcast later this year.

“We've been busy the last few days,” said the trust. "and welcoming Alice Roberts and the Digging For Britain team to our site in Haverfordwest.

“Keep an eye out for the show later on in the year.”

Fran Murphy, head of DAT Archaeological Services, is overseeing the dig

Redevelopment of the former Ocky White building began in January 2021 as part of a £6.2m Pembrokeshire County Council regeneration scheme.

It was originally scheduled to take 18 months to complete, however events such as the dig have changed the timescale.

Purchased by the county council in 2018, the former department store and its surroundings are to be transformed into ‘Western Quayside’ which will include a three-storey local food and beverage emporium with bar and rooftop terrace.