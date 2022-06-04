POLICE are dealing with a crash near the A40 dual carriageway in Monmouthshire.
The incident has closed a section of Warrage Road, near Raglan.
"Diversions are in place, which may cause congestion," Gwent Police advised drivers. "Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
The latest traffic reports suggest the road is closed both ways between Cuckoo's Row and the Tregare turn-off.
There is also congestion to the A40 passing Raglan as traffic approaches the closure.
