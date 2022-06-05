PEOPLE flocked to the Abergavenny Steam Rally on the weekend.

The family friendly event – last held in 2019 due to the Covid pandemic – returned to Bailey Park in Abergavenny on June 3 and June 4.

The steam rally, which has been run by The Rotary Club of Abergavenny since 2000, included displays of classic vehicles – including cars, bikes, steam engines and more – along with live displays and fairground activities.

