TRAVELLING chaos has continued today, with flight cancellations dampening some people’s holiday plans.

Bristol Airport has reported numerous cancellations, for easyJet flights, earlier today, including:

Sharm El Shk at 1.05am;

Barcelona at 9.05am;

Milan MXP at 11.25am;

Pisa at 11.55am;

Malaga at 12.25pm;

Lisbon at 12.30pm;

Alicante at 1.40pm.

Plus, there are upcoming cancellations from Bristol Airport – including a flight to Edinburgh which was due to arrive at 7.45pm and another to Glasgow which was due to arrive at 11.30pm.

Although some flights appear to be running as planned, others are reported as delayed, while some have not got a status report (at the time of publication).

A spokswoman for easyJet has previously said:

“Airlines continue to operate in a challenging environment… We fully understand the inconvenience this will have caused to our customers and we are very sorry for this.”

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has said he does not anticipate calling in the Army to help with issues at airports.

Asked on BBC’s Sunday Morning programme about working conditions in aviation and a link between current issues and the pandemic disruption, he said:

“I have every sympathy with the idea that during coronavirus where, frankly, we didn’t have a manual or a textbook about how to deal with it, and I think looking back we could see that we might approach things differently.”

He said the pandemic was a “difficult situation” and “we were doing our best”, and it “did mean a considerable amount of disruption”.

Asked if the Army will be brought in if things do not improve over the next few weeks, Mr Shapps said: “The Army is not a snap solution to every problem.

"Secondly they are being deployed in increasing numbers to eastern Europe, to the Baltics, in what is a war situation and that’s what the Army are principally there for.

“The airports and airlines will need to sort out this problem. The Government will give them every support, but I don’t anticipate that will include calling in the Army.”