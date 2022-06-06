WELSH artist Nathan Wyburn said it was "a complete honour" to meet Prince William and family and share his special Platinum Jubilee artwork.

He shared a special moment with the royals at Cardiff Castle on Saturday as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Originally from Ebbw Vale, Mr Wyburn often provides his art with an unusual twist and he has become well-known for his works "painted" using foodstuffs.

These jubilee works were more conventional, comprising two portraits made up of photographs of the royal family.

An absolute honour to meet and present my work to Their Royal Highness’ Prince William, Kate, George & Charlotte. @KensingtonRoyal



I created two collages of the royal couple and Her Majesty The Queen, using 1 image from each of her 70 year reign as monarch. Continued… pic.twitter.com/UPML3Fq7f9 — Nathan Wyburn Artist (@NathanWyburnArt) June 4, 2022

"I made digital collages using 70 images - one from each year of Her Majesty's reign," he told the Argus. "I collaged them together thousands of times, including one from a few days ago."

(L-R) Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace, June 2, 2022. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

It was that picture - of the Queen's great-grandson Prince Louis gasping and covering his ears during a flypast over Buckingham Palace - that caught the attention of his siblings, Charlotte and George, as they examined Mr Wyburn's portrait.

"When I told George and Charlotte they were in there, they absolutely loves it," said the artist, who was at Cardiff Castle in his role as an ambassador for the charity Shelter Cymru.

Artist Nathan Wyburn shows Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge his Platinum Jubilee artwork at Cardiff Castle, June 4 2022. Picture: Ashley Crowden/PA Wire

It's not the first time Mr Wyburn has met the royals - he has previously presented Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall with their portrait in coffee.

"It's always such an honour," the artist said, adding that the day at the castle was "full of excitement".

He added: "The jubilee has been celebrated so well. There was an amazing atmosphere."

That’s the money shot… 👑



To celebrate the #Jubilee I teamed up with @RoyalMintUK & spent a whole week creating this 3 meter square artwork of Her Majesty The Queen, using coins! 🪙



The piece contains 1p, 5p, 50p, £1, £2 & £5 crowns - featuring dozens of designs! @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/fRRESB1Dpi — Nathan Wyburn Artist (@NathanWyburnArt) June 1, 2022

Another of his artworks will be displayed permanently at the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, where his three-metres-squared mosaic of the Queen has been made from discontinued coins.