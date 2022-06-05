FIREFIGHTERS believe the site of a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Cwmbran on Saturday should be treated as a crime scene.

Several detached lorry trailers were destroyed in the fire, sending a plume of dark smoke up over the town.

The fire service sent four engines to deal with the blaze, as well as a hydraulic platform and two water bowsers.

It took nearly four hours from the time of the callout for firefighters to get the incident under control and complete the damping-down of the scene at Avondale Industrial Estate.

Firefighters battle the flames in Cwmbran.

But then on Sunday morning, the fire service had to return to the site and carry out further investigations after reports one of the destroyed trailers had started to smoulder.

The smell of smoke was still lingering in the air there on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported several loud bangs shortly before 5pm on Saturday, before the column of smoke filled the air.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service urged residents to close doors and windows to prevent the spread of smoke, and a cordon was set up around the site.

Engines were sent to the scene from Cwmbran, Maindee, Malpas and New Inn, while one water bowser came from as far away as Merthyr Tydfil.

Police cordoned off the area.

One Cwmbran resident told the Argus he heard "at least four or five loud bangs" coming from the scene.

He described seeing "a plume of smoke billowing up into the air" and said "there's clearly been some sort of huge explosion".

Within minutes, the sound of sirens could be heard as the emergency services rushed to the scene.