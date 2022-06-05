The rider of the motorbike, a man in his fifties, died at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said:

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the rider of the motorbike, a man in his fifties had died at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us."