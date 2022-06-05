POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash.
The crash occurred on the A466 near Tintern at around 1.10pm on Friday, June 3, and involved a motorbike and a blue Volkswagen motor caravan.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his fifties, died at the scene.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said:
“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the rider of the motorbike, a man in his fifties had died at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us."
Gwent Police are asking for anyone who witnesses the crash, or motorists with dashcam footage who were using the A466 between 12.40pm and 1.20pm on June 3 to get in touch.
How to contact Gwent Police
- Call 101 quoting log reference 2200185356 with any details;
- Message Gwent Police directly through Facebook or Twitter log reference 2200185356 with any details;
- Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
