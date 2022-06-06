A RECENT spell of sunshine and showers created a double rainbow over Gwent - and the spectacular show was captured by members of our camera club.
The colourful display stood out against the gloomy sky and came just as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend was about to start.
Take a look at a few of the photographs taken by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.
Paul Williams captured this rainbow over Caerleon
Rebecca Lucy Smith's rainbow picture
Another great image by Rebecca Lucy Smith
Natalie Annette Rowles captured a double rainbow over Garndiffaith
