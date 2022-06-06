A RECENT spell of sunshine and showers created a double rainbow over Gwent - and the spectacular show was captured by members of our camera club.

The colourful display stood out against the gloomy sky and came just as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend was about to start.

South Wales Argus:

Paul Williams captured this rainbow over Caerleon

South Wales Argus:

Rebecca Lucy Smith's rainbow picture

South Wales Argus:

Another great image by Rebecca Lucy Smith

South Wales Argus:

Natalie Annette Rowles captured a double rainbow over Garndiffaith