Officers are concerned for his welfare.

A spokesman for the force said:

"We’re appealing for information to find Blu McChrystal who has been reported as missing.

Blu, 13, was last seen in Monmouthshire at around 10.20am today (Sunday, June 5) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as white, of medium build, around 5’ 8” tall and has short brown hair.

"Blu was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey padded jacket, black trousers and yellow trainers."