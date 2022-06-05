A 13-YEAR-OLD has been reported from the Monmouthshire area.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 13-year-old Blu McChrystal who has been reported as missing.
Officers are concerned for his welfare.
A spokesman for the force said:
"We’re appealing for information to find Blu McChrystal who has been reported as missing.
Blu, 13, was last seen in Monmouthshire at around 10.20am today (Sunday, June 5) and officers are concerned for his welfare.
"He is described as white, of medium build, around 5’ 8” tall and has short brown hair.
"Blu was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey padded jacket, black trousers and yellow trainers."
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2200187719.
Alternatively, people can also contact Gwent Police via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel