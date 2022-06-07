A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Upper Dock Street on May 6 and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

NIA DAVIES, 19, of York Place, Newport, was sentenced to 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating, three counts of assaulting a police officer and possession of cannabis on High Street on May 6.

She was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £135 in a fine and compensation.

PAUL ROBERT JONES, 30, of Greenfield Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Gelligaer Road on November 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA JEREMIAH, 32, of Wall Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £114 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Cwmbran on October 18, 2021.

JAMES ANTHONY JOSEPH, 32, Alfred Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMY HARDING, 39, of Lansbury Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLLEEN MOLYNEUX, 49, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.