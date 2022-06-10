Award-winning indie rock band Kasabian have announced they are heading on a UK tour this winter and you can get tickets.
Known for their hit song "You're in Love with a Pyscho" the group is heading to Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Wednesday 2 November.
The band made up of members, Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter will start their tour at Manchester AO Arena on Friday 28 October before ending the tour in Birmingham Utilita Arena on Friday 4 November.
The tour announcement comes ahead of the group's new album, 'The Alchemists Euphoria' which is set to drop on August 5.
Ahead of the UK-wide tour, the band are heading to several festivals this summer including their headlining performance at the Isle of Wight Festival on June 18.
How to get general tickets to Kasabian Motorpoint Arena Cardiff show:
If you fancy seeing Kasabian on the UK tour then you are in luck as you don't have to wait long to get a hold of some tickets.
As tickets go on sale on Friday 10 June at 9.30am via Ticketmaster.
Kasabian UK Tour Dates:
- Manchester AO Arena – Fri 28th October
- London Alexandra Palace – Sat 29th October
- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – Wed 2nd November
- Birmingham Utilita Arena – Fri 4th November
