Police have confirmed that a man's body has been recovered from land adjacent to the entrance to Greenhill School Tenby.
The body was discovered at around 11am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 5) near the electric sub-station, which is situated near the main school gates.
The discovery resulted in a major police presence and the area remained cordoned off until around 2pm that afternoon.
READ MORE:
In a statement issued this morning, Monday, June 6, police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The next of kind have been informed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here