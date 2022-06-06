Police have confirmed that a man's body has been recovered from land adjacent to the entrance to Greenhill School Tenby.

The body was discovered at around 11am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 5) near the electric sub-station, which is situated near the main school gates.

The discovery resulted in a major police presence and the area remained cordoned off until around 2pm that afternoon.

READ MORE: 

In a statement issued this morning, Monday, June 6, police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The next of kind have been informed.

 