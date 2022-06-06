A MISSING teenager has been found after a public appeal.
Blu McChrystal, from Monmouthshire, was reported missing on Sunday - he had last been seen at around 10.20am.
Gwent Police confirmed today (Monday) that 13-year-old Blu had been found.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
