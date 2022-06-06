Love Island fans do not have long to wait as the popular ITV show will be back on our screens tonight (June 6).

The show returns for its eighth series, bringing with it a brand new villa for this year’s contestants to enjoy.

Both host Laura Whitmore and comedic voice over Iain Stirling will be back this year to keep viewers up to take on the show’s antics.

The cast list for the show has been fully released so all that’s left to do is sit back, turn the tv on and get ready for another summer of ‘muggy’ behaviour and jaw-dropping twists.

Summer just got a whole lot hotter 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dvAUm1xVw5 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

What time does Love Island start?





The first episode of Love Island airs tonight (June 6) at 9pm. Tonight’s episode will run until 10:35pm.

Love Island will continue airing at 9pm and will finish shortly after 10pm

Where can I watch and stream love island?





Love Island will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes will also be available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

How to watch Love Island: Aftersun?





Aftersun will also be returning, also hosted by Laura Whitmore. The first episode of Love Island: Aftersun will be airing on ITV2 straight after Love Island at 10pm.