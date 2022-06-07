A MAN is to stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to rape and assault allegations in Newport.
Shammas Din, of Pill Road, Caldicot, denied two counts of rape and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which allegedly occurred in July 2021.
A trial date of February 13, 2023 was set at Cardiff Crown Court.
Din, aged 40, was granted conditional bail by Judge Niclas Parry.
Claire Pickthall appeared for the defendant and the prosecution was represented by Nigel Fryer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article