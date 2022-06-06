Are you heading for your first trip abroad since the pandemic? Or even heading for a weekend cabin staycation?
Wherever you’re setting off to, GLOSSYBOX has you sorted with all your travel essentials in the new Summer Rendezvous Beauty Box.
Featuring all the summer essentials, it comes bursting with summery goodies perfect for your beach holiday, city break or even for just relaxing in the garden.
Inspired by French classic beauty looks and featuring some gorgeous French brands, inside this edit you'll find a mix of full size and deluxe mini products worth over £80 including household brands such as L'Occitane and Caite.
The box includes the following four products:
- Dr Eve_RyouthVitamin C Night Moisturiser - Full Size - Worth £59.99
- Green Frog Beauty Lemongrass Soap Bar - Full Size - Worth £2.95
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream - Deluxe Mini - Worth £8
- Ciate Bamboo Bronzer - Deluxe Mini - Worth £8
And one of the following three:
- Filorga Oxygen Glow Cream - Deluxe Mini - Worth £10
- Starskin VIP Eye Patches - Full Size - Worth £6
- Philosophy Purity Cleanser - Deluxe Mini - Worth £6
You can subscribe to GLOSSYBOX here on a pay monthly contract from just £11.75 a month (including P&P) or 3, 6 and 12-month upfront payment options are available with monthly savings too.
