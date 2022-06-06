Fast-food giant McDonald's has announced that a major menu shake-up is hitting restaurants this summer.

As four new burgers and halloumi fries are all being added to the chain's exclusive summer menu.

It comes as from Wednesday, June 8, McDonalds will be launching its Taste of Italy Summer Menu.

Two new Italian-inspired burgers are being added to the menu, the Italian Stack and the Crispy Chicken Italiano.

McDonalds new summer menu. (Canva)

Along with a new tiramisu flavoured McFlurry as well as Mozzarella dippers also returning to menus.

Plus on June 27 McDonalds will launch their Taste of Spain and Cyprus menus, with another two burgers coming are way.

With the Spicy Spanish Stack and the Chicken Fiesta burgers as well as the brand new halloumi fries.

Plus there's set to be a new drink with the Spanish Fruit Punch, a soft drink with berry and citrus flavours.

McDonalds new Summer Menu:

McDonalds new burgers. (McDonalds)

The Italian Stack (£5.39) will be made of two beef patties, mozzarella, crispy onions, a rich tomato sauce, lettuce and a smooth cheese sauce all serve in a freshly toaster tomato and herb style bun.

For chicken fans, you can try the The Crispy Chicken Italiano (£5.39), a cripsy filled topped with a tomato slice, mozzarella, a basil pesto sauce, red onion and lettuce in a ciabatta bun.

The first of the two Spanish themed burgers, The Spicy Spanish Stack (£5.39) is made of two beer patties, chilli cheddar, red onion, spicy tomato sauce and lettuce in a parika bun.

Whereas the Chicken Fiesta (£5.39) is a crispy chicken fillet topped with Chorizo, chilli cheddar, spicy tomato sauce and red onion.