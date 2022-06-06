A PONTYPOOL man threatened to kill his own mother, leaving her too scared to return to her home.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Nicholas Vaughan’s mother was the sole occupant of a Pobl home in Cwmbran.

On April 25 of this year, she was at a neighbour’s house while Vaughan, 36, was at her address.

While she was out, Vaughan sent her a message saying: 'Do me a favour please and just f*** off.'

She replied saying that it was her house and she would not be leaving, to which Vaughan replied by threatening to kill her.

“She was scared to return home and stayed at the neighbour’s house until the defendant had left,” prosecutor Jason Howells said.

“Not wanting to get him into trouble, she didn’t call the police.”

Just after midday, Ms Vaughan’s daughter forwarded her three messages the defendant had sent her.

In one of the messages, Vaughan admitting “messing up” his mum’s house, and in another he said that he’d “had enough of this f****** b****” – referring to his mum.

After 1pm, Ms Vaughan received another message from the defendant, asking if she was still at the house. He then messaged “You have been mentally abusing me all my life” and “I want to kill you”.

“She was shocked and burst out crying in front of her neighbour,” said Mr Howells. This led to her calling the police.

When officers arrived at the house, Vaughan was “uncompliant and uncooperative”.

Officers found extensive damage to the house, including ripped carpets, a broken radiator, a broken radio, a damaged slow cooker, as well as smashed tiles and damaged photo frames.

As he was arrested, he continued to shout abuse about his mother, Mr Howells said.

When he was interviewed the following day, Vaughan told the police that he did it “because he was fed up with his mother” and “accepted it was not reasonable behaviour”.

“He stated it was a spur of the moment comment,” said Mr Howells. “He accepted he sent the message but said he did not want to act on it.

“He said he wanted her to know he was serious.”

When asked what he meant by that, he said that he wanted her to leave the house, Mr Howells said.

In mitigation, Hilary Roberts said: “The defendant maintains there was never any intention to do such a thing or to assault his mother at all.

“Their relationship was fractured. It had become difficult.

“It was done at a distance. It was done by text so although alarming it’s not as alarming as a threat in person.”

Mr Roberts admitted the defendant “needs help”.

Vaughan, of St Cadoc’s Road, admitted threatening to kill his mum, as well as separate charges of criminal damage and a public order offence.

Sentencing Vaughan, Recorder Duncan Bould said: “Clearly your mother has avoided bringing you to the attention of the police and the authorities. This is perhaps indicative of the amount you frightened her on April 25.”

Vaughan was given an 18-month community order, and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and pay a £95 surcharge.

His mother was granted a five-year restraining order, banning any direct or indirect contact.

There was no separate penalty for the charges of criminal damage or the public order offence.