POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash on a major Gwent road injured three people.

Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene, on the A40 dual carriageway near Raglan, at around 1.10pm on Saturday.

The collision involved two cars, and three people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwent Police is currently investigating the crash and has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the force by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200186765.

You can also contact Gwent Police by sending a direct message with information to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.